Arsenal tipped to be interested in Curtis Jones

Arsenal may look to sign 25-year-old English international Curtis Jones from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Lewis Steele on Anfield Index, Curtis Jones is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Liverpool homegrown midfielder.

Another report by Lewis Steele on the Daily Mail has revealed more details about the Englishman’s future. Liverpool will demand £35 million to part ways with Jones, with Inter Milan also vying for his signature, having failed to convince the Merseyside outfit to sell him for £21 million.

How has Curtis Jones fared as a senior Liverpool player?

Curtis Jones has endured a frustrating period since breaking into the first-team squad at Anfield. The homegrown midfielder has been a utility man for the Reds due to his versatility and consistency, having reprised roles across the pitch depending on tactical requirements. However, the 25-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Merseyside club, a situation that has left him exasperated.

Jones has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool while contributing 22 goals and 25 assists. However, the English midfielder’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, as he will enter the final year of his contract in July. Such a circumstance has attracted wider interest, with Arsenal and Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What’s next for Jones?

Curtis Jones has reportedly been on Inter Milan’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes tactical and logical sense, as Davide Frattesi faces an uncertain future at San Siro after being in a similar position as Jones at Liverpool. Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the twilight of his career, while several other midfielders aged over 30 are on course for a summer exit.

Several candidates have thus emerged on the Serie A club’s wishlist, with Jones a top target for the Nerazzurri. As for Arsenal, despite signing multiple midfielders last summer, the Gunners are searching for another this year, as Christian Norgaard faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi is no longer an undisputed starter for Arsenal, forcing them to seek an alternative form the market.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s asking price of £35 million makes Jones an attractive target despite his contract situation. The English international is already vastly experienced and has yet to hit his peak. Regular involvement at a top-six club should accelerate his development, justifying Arsenal or Inter Milan’s investment.