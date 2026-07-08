Inter Milan ponder 2027 Bosman move for Curtis Jones

Inter Milan are considering taking a back seat in their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and shelving the move until the summer of 2027.

Inter Milan are weighing a 2027 Bosman move for Curtis Jones after reaching an impasse in negotiations with Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window, per Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

Inter boss Cristian Chivu has identified the midfielder as an ideal addition to his squad, but the Serie A champions face a financial reality: with a transfer budget of around €50 million and Liverpool demanding around €41 million, the gap is likely to widen.

From Liverpool’s perspective, the standoff creates a strategic risk. If no contract extension is reached and Inter’s offers remain below valuation, the Reds risk losing Jones without receiving a transfer fee in 2027.

The Nerazzurri have admired the Liverpool academy graduate for some time and even attempted to sign him during the January transfer window before reviving their interest this summer. The Italian giants have already submitted an offer worth €25 million, but the proposal has reportedly failed to make any impact on Liverpool’s stance.

The Reds are holding firm on their valuation. Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio recently acknowledged the club’s interest in Jones while admitting that the current financial differences make a deal difficult.

He said, “However, right now there is a significant gap between our assessments and Liverpool’s. Since he’s a Liverpool player, they have every right to ask for what they legitimately want, but we have every right to decide whether we’re happy with that or not, so right now I’d say it’s a very difficult move.”

Inter’s financial situation is also playing a role in the negotiations. The Italian champions are reportedly working with a very tight transfer budget, meaning additional funds would need to be generated through player sales before they could contemplate matching Liverpool’s asking price.

Inter Milan’s plans to sign Jones

With Jones under contract until 2027, the report claims Inter are looking to explore all possible options. If they fail to strike an agreement with the Reds this summer, the Nerazzurri could shelve their pursuit and instead attempt to sign the England international as a free agent when his contract expires.

That scenario would depend on Jones remaining at Anfield for another season and not signing a contract extension. Inter are reportedly prepared to consider that strategy only after exhausting every possible avenue during the current transfer window.

For now, Liverpool remain unmoved in their demands, while Inter continue to assess whether to improve their offer or play the long game in pursuit of one of Cristian Chivu’s priority midfield targets. Not only will he add more creativity to the mix, but his versatility could also give the manager a lot of tactical options.

The 25-year-old has been a part of the Merseyside club since his childhood days. While he is an important squad member, he seeks a prominent role, which looks unlikely at Anfield. As a result, he is keen on a switch. There is interest in his services from across Europe, but it seems he wants a move to Italy.