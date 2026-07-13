Juventus, AC Milan plot Ederson move after Manchester United deal collapses

Juventus and AC Milan are keen on signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson after his Manchester United move collapsed.

According to a report from Milanlive, Juventus and AC Milan have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Ederson after Manchester United’s proposed move for the Brazilian midfielder collapsed, opening the door for the Serie A rivals to make their move.

The 27-year-old appeared destined to complete a switch to Old Trafford, with Manchester United reportedly agreeing a deal worth around €40 million with Atalanta. However, Manchester United withdrew after the midfielder failed their medical examination.

Despite the setback, Atalanta remain completely confident in Ederson’s fitness and have no concerns over his physical condition. The Bergamo-based club continue to insist that the Brazilian is available only if their €40 million valuation is met, refusing to reduce their asking price following the failed transfer.

The collapse of the Manchester United deal has immediately alerted other clubs, with Juventus and AC Milan both now advancing their interest in the midfielder. The two Italian heavyweights are understood to be evaluating the conditions of a potential move as they look to strengthen the heart of their respective midfields ahead of the new campaign.

Ederson has established himself as one of Serie A’s most complete midfielders during his time with Atalanta. He excels at winning possession, carrying the ball through midfield, and contributing defensively and offensively, qualities that have established him as one of Serie A’s standout midfielders.

Italian giants now have the chance to sign Ederson

United were looking at him as an important part of their midfield rebuild following Casemiro’s departure. However, they have now decided to shift their focus to other targets, leaving the door open for Italian giants.

Juventus see Ederson as an ideal midfield addition, capable of providing greater energy and balance. The Bianconeri are continuing to reshape their squad and believe he could become a regular starter thanks to his physicality, tactical intelligence and consistency. He could replace Douglas Luiz, who is expected to be on his way out.

AC Milan are also keen admirers of the former Salernitana midfielder. The Rossoneri are aiming to inject more athleticism and defensive stability into their midfield, and Ederson’s profile fits the qualities they are seeking as they prepare for another demanding campaign. With Luka Modric‘s future still uncertain, he could prove to be the Croatian midfielder’s long-term replacement.