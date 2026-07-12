Everton make approach for Douglas Luiz move

Everton will look to sign 28-year-old Brazilian international Douglas Luiz from Serie A club Juventus this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Douglas Luiz is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a productive holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they submitted an enquiry for the 28-year-old out-of-favour Juventus midfielder.

The former Aston Villa midfielder is in limbo after Aston Villa decided not to complete a permanent move. Per Calciomercato, Juventus will “listen to any offers” for Luiz, though the final decision rests with Luciano Spalletti, who wants to “test the Brazilian as a playmaker first” before taking a call on his future.

Douglas Luiz and his Italian troubles

Douglas Luiz has underperformed since joining Juventus from Aston Villa in July 2024. The 28-year-old was among the best players in the Premier League at Villa, but has failed to replicate that form in Italy.

The Brazilian international has not even managed 1,000 minutes of game time across 27 outings thus far for Juventus. The 2025/26 season was also frustrating, as loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa yielded sporadic appearances (only 1,591 minutes of game time across the two spells). However, Luiz’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs, including Everton, vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Everton mulled over signing Douglas Luiz last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is understandable, as the Toffees are scouring the market for a productive holding midfielder this summer. Idrissa Gueye is in the twilight of his career and currently out of contract at the Merseyside club.

Additionally, Merlin Rohl struggled with fitness issues in the 2025/26 season, while Tim Iroegbunam faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, despite signing Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, Everton must pursue another midfielder who can be an alternative to the summer arrival and James Garner.

However, Everton will face stiff competition for Luiz’s signature, as per Calciomercato, he is also a target for Bournemouth. Unlike the Toffees, Bournemouth can offer European football, which makes the Vitality Stadium an appealing destination. But a decision on the Brazilian’s future will only arrive after Juventus’s pre-season campaign.