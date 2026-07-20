AS Roma set to unwillingly accept Manu Kone bid this summer

Manchester United have received a substantial boost in their pursuit of AS Roma midfield mainstay Manu Kone.

Manu Kone could be leaving AS Roma this summer, with Manchester United ready to pursue the French midfielder after the Serie A club signalled a willingness to listen to offers due to financial pressures, as reported by Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of Manchester United’s priority midfield targets amidst their rebuild. While the Red Devils have already secured the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, the recruitment team remains determined to add a more defensively minded midfielder capable of replacing Casemiro, a profile Kone perfectly embodies.

The French international has attracted United’s attention for months. His impressive displays for Roma, coupled with a strong World Cup campaign, have only strengthened his reputation as one of Europe’s most complete midfielders.

While he did have a few injury problems last season, the French international was involved in 37 matches and also had five goal contributions. He carried that form into the World Cup, and his performances at the global event have only enhanced his reputation.

United’s chances of signing Kone have been boosted

Although reports suggest contact between the clubs, United has not yet made a formal approach and continues to assess other midfield options before deciding which target to prioritise.

However, Roma’s current financial position could work in United’s favour. The Serie A club are facing economic pressures that make it increasingly difficult to reject substantial offers this summer. While Roma would prefer to keep one of their standout performers, the Italian giants are bracing themselves for bids and may sanction a sale if their valuation is met.

Despite the encouraging circumstances, United are not expected to rush into negotiations. The club want to ensure they make the right investment after already strengthening their midfield with Santos and Tielemans earlier in the transfer window.

Nevertheless, Roma’s willingness to listen to offers has significantly improved United’s chances of landing one of their top targets. Should the Red Devils decide to accelerate their interest, Roma’s financial reality may leave them with little choice but to part ways with one of their most influential midfielders.