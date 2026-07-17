Chelsea open preliminary talks to sign Manu Kone

Chelsea have reportedly opened preliminary talks with AS Roma to explore a move for in-demand midfielder Manu Kone, with Manchester United also in the mix.

According to Fichajes, Manu Koné is attracting plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, and Chelsea are now getting serious about the Frenchman. The Blues have reportedly opened preliminary talks with AS Roma to explore a move for the midfielder, with Manchester United also very much in the mix.

Manu Kone featured in France’s World Cup campaign, which ended in the semi-finals after a loss to finalists Spain. The midfielder may have attracted interest before the tournament began, and his performances there have only increased the admiration from Premier League clubs.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini hinted at a possible sale of the midfielder because of Financial Fair Play constraints, which has alerted the interested English clubs. Chelsea are the latest to enter the race, while Aston Villa are also thought to be interested in some capacity, and Manchester United have admired him for the longest time this summer.

Chelsea in talks for Manu Kone?

The report also discusses Roma’s interest in winger Alejandro Garnacho and uses that as a basis to state that Chelsea have opened preliminary talks with the Italians for Kone. Whether there is any truth to it remains the question, although the Frenchman has become a subject of interest as Chelsea are expected to make changes in midfield this summer.

Chelsea are still anticipating approaches for Enzo Fernandez despite Real Madrid backing away from the pursuit. Clubs such as Bayern Munich and PSG are reportedly keen on the Argentine, with Kone likely being linked as a possible replacement if Fernández departs.

The two midfielders are different in profile, but losing someone like Fernández would require a viable replacement. Kone could feature in a double pivot alongside Moises Caicedo in what could be Xabi Alonso’s new system heading into the next season. Roma are reportedly demanding €50 million for the midfielder, which may be why the two clubs will need serious negotiations to find common ground.

Manchester United still in the mix for Manu Kone?

Manchester United reportedly made contact with Kone’s camp some time ago, as they have continued monitoring his situation at Roma. He remains a strong target for the Red Devils, despite the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, as they still lack a profile similar to the Frenchman.

Overall, Kone continues to attract interest, particularly because of his age, experience and performances for Roma and France. Whether Chelsea are the favourites or Manchester United have the upper hand remains to be seen, but at the price of €50 million, the Serie A midfielder is a solid and smart signing for either club.