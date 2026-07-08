Liverpool rival Bayern Munich, PSG in Enzo Fernandez chase

Liverpool are targeting Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez this summer, reportedly joining PSG and Bayern Munich in the race. Chelsea’s €120 million asking price remains the main barrier to a deal.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are rumoured to be considering a move for Enzo Fernandez this summer, given that the Chelsea midfielder is available for transfer. Chelsea’s asking price is a crucial factor in the race, as the €120 million valuation has narrowed the field, with European giants Bayern Munich and PSG also interested.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored a decisive winner against Egypt at the World Cup to take the reigning champions into the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland.

Back to the transfer window, Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, recently commented that they are actively looking to leave Chelsea, and that has piqued the interest of several suitors. While Real Madrid were seen as the clear favourites for a period, the Spanish giants have officially confirmed that they are not actively pursuing the midfielder this summer.

Liverpool in the mix for Enzo Fernandez?

Liverpool are now the latest club to enter the race for Fernandez, as the report states that manager Andoni Iraola is keen to add another midfielder to his system. They already have Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister, and it may make sense to add another player there to increase competition and prepare the squad for all competitions next season.

Chelsea’s reported €120 million asking price is a significant barrier, as Liverpool’s recent spend on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak indicated ambition, but not necessarily appetite for Fernandez at that valuation. However, Liverpool face competition in the market for Fernandez, who recorded 22 goal contributions last season across 54 appearances in all competitions.

Competition for Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool are not alone in the race, with European giants PSG and Bayern Munich reportedly keen on the Argentine midfielder. For the Parisians, their manager Luis Enrique is eager to add another midfielder to provide rotation and competition for existing options such as Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz.

Bayern Munich have lost Leon Goretzka following the expiration of his contract, and manager Vincent Kompany would want a major signing in that position to compete with the likes of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich, while also adding variety to the squad. Fernandez is expected to leave Chelsea, but the transfer is contingent on a club matching the €120 million asking price or Chelsea accepting a discount, with agent Javier Pastore reportedly pushing for an exit.