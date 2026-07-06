Bayern Munich exploring summer move for Enzo Fernandez

Bayern Munich are considering making a move for Chelsea midfield mainstay Enzo Fernandez this summer.

Bayern Munich are exploring a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with the Bundesliga champions evaluating options ahead of the new season, according to Indykaila News.

The Argentine international has once again found himself at the centre of transfer speculation, with Bayern emerging as the latest club to show interest in the Stamford Bridge star. While no formal offer has been reported, the German giants are understood to be monitoring his situation closely and could consider a move if the circumstances become favourable.

Fernandez remains one of Chelsea’s most high-profile players, but recent reports have suggested that the midfielder has become unsettled in west London. That uncertainty has drawn interest from Europe’s leading clubs, particularly Bayern, given his proven quality at club and international level.

For much of the year, Real Madrid appeared to be the club most strongly linked with the former Benfica star. The Spanish giants were repeatedly mentioned as a potential destination, with many viewing Fernandez as a natural fit for their midfield rebuild. The player even spoke about his desire to live in Madrid in the future.

However, those rumours have now cooled significantly after Real Madrid publicly clarified their position and ruled out any immediate plans to pursue the Chelsea midfielder. With Los Blancos out of the race, Bayern could be presented with a genuine opportunity to test Chelsea’s resolve.

Bayern could knock on Chelsea’s door

Bayern, reshaping their squad for domestic and Champions League dominance, could use a midfielder of Fernandez‘s calibre. The 25-year-old could replace Leon Goretzka, who has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

Despite the London club’s mixed fortunes in recent seasons, Fernandez has remained one of the club’s standout performers. His ability to dictate play, progress possession and contribute in the final third has made him a vital figure in the Blues’ midfield setup. He has also demonstrated an eye for goal and creativity, registering 22 goal contributions across competitions last season.

Those numbers, combined with his technical quality, leadership attributes and versatility, explain why Bayern are paying close attention to developments.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are unlikely to welcome interest in one of their most important assets. The club invested heavily to secure Fernandez’s signature and still view him as a cornerstone of their long-term project. With his contract running until 2032, the Blues will certainly have the upper hand in any negotiations.