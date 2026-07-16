Aston Villa rival Chelsea, Manchester United in Manu Kone race

Aston Villa will look to sign 25-year-old French international Manu Kone from Serie A club AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Sportmediaset, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Manu Kone. The 25-year-old midfielder has also been a target for Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish giants instead set their sights on Morten Hjulmand. So, a move to the Premier League is likelier for the AS Roma star.

How has Manu Kone fared at AS Roma so far?

Manu Kone has made significant progress since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. While the Frenchman rose in prominence during his spell in the Bundesliga, he took some time to land on his feet at the Serie A club. However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical influence has revitalised his form and fortunes.

The 25-year-old amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, French midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa are pursuing a versatile midfielder after selling Youri Tielemans to Manchester United. Additionally, Amadou Onana is sidelined by a knee injury sustained during Belgium’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. So, the Villans need multiple midfielders, with Kone emerging as a viable target.

Manu Kone has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is warranted, given Enzo Fernandez faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. While Real Madrid publicly ruled out a deal, a summer departure remains plausible for the Argentina international.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman. The continued interest reflects Manchester United’s rebuild after Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term knee injury. While Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have joined the squad in recent days, Manchester United require at least one further midfielder.

Rio Ferdinand recently suggested that Manchester United had struck an agreement to sign Kone from AS Roma. If that proves to be the case, Aston Villa and Chelsea may be in a losing battle to sign the French international in the ongoing transfer window.