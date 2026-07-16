Rio Ferdinand drops Manu Kone bombshell

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Manchester United have agreed a £45 million transfer with AS Roma to sign Manu Kone.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Manu Kone from AS Roma for £45 million, with club legend Rio Ferdinand revealing the latest update. As per Ferdinand’s statement, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had confirmed the agreement.

Ferdinand stated that the Red Devils had struck the deal to bring the French midfielder to Old Trafford, marking another addition to United’s midfield for the new season.

With Casemiro departing the club and Manuel Ugarte currently sidelined through injury, reinforcing the centre of the park became one of United’s biggest priorities. The Red Devils have already completed the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but the club remained determined to add another player capable of anchoring the midfield. Kone fits that profile perfectly.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with Roma, making 37 appearances across all competitions while contributing towards five goals. Although those attacking numbers do not fully reflect his influence, Kone established himself as one of Serie A’s most reliable midfielders thanks to his ball-winning ability, composure under pressure and athleticism.

His reputation has only grown during the FIFA World Cup, where the French international continued to produce eye-catching performances against elite opposition. Those displays appear to have convinced Manchester United that he is the ideal player to complete their midfield rebuild.

Kone looks set to join Manchester United

United have been linked with several midfielders throughout the summer, but Kone increasingly emerged as one of the club’s preferred options after other pursuits proved difficult to complete. If Ferdinand’s revelation proves accurate, the Premier League giants have now secured one of Europe’s most sought-after defensive midfielders.

Kone is expected to provide balance alongside United’s more attack-minded midfielders while also offering the physical presence and defensive awareness that has been missing at times in recent seasons.

For Roma, losing Kone would represent a significant blow after his impressive first season in the Italian capital. However, the reported £45 million fee is likely to provide the Serie A club with substantial financial flexibility as they continue reshaping their own squad.

Neither Manchester United nor Roma have officially confirmed the agreement at this stage. Nevertheless, Ferdinand’s comments have added fresh momentum to the speculation, and supporters will now be eagerly awaiting further updates to see whether Kone becomes the latest arrival at Old Trafford.