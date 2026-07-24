Real Madrid open to Aurelien Tchouameni sale to fund Rodri deal.

Real Madrid are preparing to make major decisions in midfield as Jose Mourinho begins reshaping the squad following his return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portuguese coach has been tasked with restoring Real Madrid’s domestic authority and building a team capable of ending Barcelona’s recent dominance in Spain. Although Mourinho initially intended to retain the core of the existing squad, the club’s determination to recruit one of Europe’s leading midfielders could force the club to sacrifice an established first-team player.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid are now open to selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United in order to help finance an ambitious move for Manchester City star Rodri. The Red Devils have already made enquiries about the France international, whose value is understood to be around £68 million.

Tchouameni had verbally agreed the basis of a new contract at the Bernabeu and remains tied to Madrid until 2028. However, the club’s pursuit of Rodri has prompted a significant change in its position, creating an opportunity for Manchester United to advance negotiations.

Mourinho prepared to sanction major midfield sale

Mourinho had planned to include Tchouameni prominently in his new-look Real Madrid side because of the midfielder’s defensive discipline, physicality and tactical flexibility. However, the opportunity to sign Rodri could prove too attractive to ignore.

The Manchester City midfielder was named the World Cup’s best player after captaining Spain to victory over Argentina in the final. With only 12 months remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, Madrid believe there could be an opening to bring the 30-year-old back to Spain.

Rodri is valued at approximately £85 million, although his need for minor back surgery means he is expected to miss the beginning of the Premier League season. Real Madrid would still need to raise substantial funds to complete the deal. Selling Tchouameni for a fee close to what they paid Monaco in 2022 would provide both the financial resources and squad space required to make a serious move.

Manchester United showing strong interest

Manchester United’s need for a specialist defensive midfielder has intensified following Casemiro’s move to Inter Miami and the serious knee injury suffered by Manuel Ugarte during the World Cup.

Michael Carrick has already strengthened his midfield by signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but Tchouameni is viewed as an ideal addition because of his age, availability and elite-level experience.

The Frenchman started the 2022 World Cup final and has since won the Champions League with Real Madrid. At 26, he also falls perfectly within United’s preferred recruitment age bracket. The Red Devils previously had an opportunity to pursue Tchouameni before his move to Spain, but the club had not allocated funds for a midfielder at the time.

Selling Tchouameni would be a bold call, particularly after Real Madrid had moved towards extending his contract. However, Mourinho’s return has raised the urgency to build a side capable of overtaking Barcelona, and Rodri would immediately give Madrid greater authority and control in midfield. United’s strong interest provides a realistic route to raising the required funds, but Los Blancos must be certain they can complete the Rodri deal before allowing a proven 26-year-old midfielder to leave.