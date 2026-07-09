Aurelien Tchouameni set to sign new five-year contract at Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni has agreed a new five-year contract at Real Madrid, committing his future until 2031 and ending speculation over his next move.

Aurelien Tchouameni’s commitment signals Real Madrid’s confidence in the midfielder, who has become a key figure in their future plans. According to reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the French midfielder has completed the agreement with Real Madrid, with all contractual terms approved by the player’s representatives and legal team.

The new deal represents the club’s confidence in the midfielder as a cornerstone of their midfield strategy. Meanwhile, the development will come as a huge blow for Manchester United, who were hoping to sign the French international. They need a quality, long-term replacement for Casemiro and Tchouameni would have been tailor-made for them.

Tchouameni joined from AS Monaco in an €80 million deal in 2022 as the successor to Casemiro but faced early challenges before establishing himself as a key midfield presence. His ability to break up opposition attacks, control possession and operate under pressure makes him central to Real Madrid’s midfield. He gradually established himself as an important part of Madrid’s setup after his initial settling-in period.

The new contract comes after uncertainty over his future earlier in the transfer window. Several reports had linked the French midfielder with a possible move away from Madrid, with clubs in England monitoring his situation. However, both the player and the club have now decided that continuing their partnership is the best path forward.

Mourinho wants Tchouameni to stay

New Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has signalled his determination to retain Tchouameni in his squad. The Portuguese coach sees the midfielder as an important component of his plans and wants him to remain a central figure in the team’s rebuild.

The Frenchman’s renewal also highlights Real Madrid’s strategy of securing the futures of their core players. Alongside stars such as Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, the Frenchman represents the next generation expected to lead the club in the coming years.

The 26-year-old midfielder has also become a regular for the French national team and remains one of Didier Deschamps’s trusted players. His performances at both club and international levels have strengthened his reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football.

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For Real Madrid, tying down Tchouameni until 2031 provides stability in midfield and removes uncertainty around one of their most important positions. The club now hopes the Frenchman can continue developing into one of the leaders of their squad as they compete for domestic and European honours.