Liverpool, Manchester United receive boost in Aurelien Tchouameni race

Liverpool and Manchester United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfield mainstay Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid have told Aurelien Tchouameni his future at the club is no longer certain, with Liverpool and Manchester United alerted to his potential availability this summer. Los Blancos are open to listening to offers for the 26-year-old French midfielder, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco in 2022, has been a key figure in their midfield over four seasons, helping Madrid win a Champions League and a La Liga title. He was involved in 49 games last season and racked up over 3,900 minutes.

However, his role is no longer assured under Jose Mourinho’s rebuild. Los Blancos have reportedly informed him that his prominence in the team is not guaranteed, as they look to sign a world-class defensive midfielder, with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez as the priority target.

A key midfield addition could trigger Tchouameni’s departure, with the club valuing him at €100 million. His training-ground altercation with Federico Valverde sparked questions over his future earlier this summer. While they insisted that he remains a key part, Madrid’s stance has since changed, and the club now remain willing to negotiate.

Interest from Liverpool and Manchester United

Liverpool have long held an interest in Tchouameni. They pursued him in 2022 before Madrid won the race, but are now positioned to make a fresh approach. The move is being reconsidered amidst uncertainty around the future of Alexis Mac Allister and the need to add depth to their midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

Tchouameni’s defensive base, game-reading ability, and capacity to win back possession in critical areas make him a strong fit for Liverpool’s midfield structure. Manchester United have also monitored him closely, viewing him as a replacement for Casemiro.

They want a midfielder capable of leading their engine room, and Tchouameni’s Champions League experience aligns with that brief. While United have other targets, they believe justifying his €100 million fee is easier than paying premium rates for alternative Premier League options.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have admired Tchouameni for years, and lines of communication with his representatives remain open. Both sides have held talks throughout the window, with the €100 million valuation a key sticking point.