Manchester United abandon moves for Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba

Manchester United could abandon their pursuits of Carlos Baleba and Alex Scott owing to the costs involved with the Premier League midfield duo.

According to Team Talk, Manchester United could abandon moves for Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba and look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield setup. Having already committed £85 million to new midfielders Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, the costs have cooled their interest in both players.

Manchester United reacted well in the market following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury sustained at the World Cup. The club have demonstrated their intent to spend, despite interest in other, more expensive options.

Manchester United seeking a defensive-minded midfielder

The Red Devils are keen to add a defensively minded midfielder following the arrivals of Tielemans and Santos. In this context, the links to Baleba make sense, although Manchester United were expected to be priced out of a deal as Brighton are reportedly asking for a massive fee between £75 million and £100 million for the Cameroonian midfielder.

More recently, they have shown considerable admiration for Alex Scott, who has reportedly rejected a new contract at Bournemouth. However, the Cherries are not panicking or desperate to sell. Scott’s asking price is similarly prohibitive, making the combined purchase unfeasible for the club.

Manchester United will continue searching the market for a midfielder who fits their budget and system, as several names have cropped up in media reports. The club do not want to overspend on midfielders, as they have other needs in their squad, including a new left-back, probably a centre-back, and an attacker.

Which players suit Manchester United’s budget?

Team Talk does not specify Manchester United’s budget ceiling for a new midfielder, but the links to certain players may suggest a price point. Reports suggest they could sign Sander Berge in the £40 million range, while there are active links to Roma’s Manu Kone.

Manchester United have been in contact regarding Kone for a while now, and the report states he could be signed for £50 million or slightly less. Overall, these are the players who may fit the club’s budget constraints for a new midfielder.