Alex Scott rejects Bournemouth contract offer amid exit links

Alex Scott has turned down a new contract by Bournemouth, with the high-flying Premier League club submitting several offers to the 22-year-old English midfielder.

According to an update from Sky Sports journalists Lyall Thomas, Mark McAdam, and James Savundra, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in Alex Scott. The three Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they are ready to explore a move for the 22-year-old Bournemouth midfield sensation. The latest update has boosted their prospects.

Alex Scott and his career so far

Alex Scott has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 22-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with six goals and five assists.

The youngster’s exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, earning his first call-up last year. Meanwhile, the English midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Chelsea will target a new midfielder in the coming weeks, as Enzo Fernandez continues to face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, despite the recent announcement by Real Madrid. While the Spanish giants have publicly asserted they are not chasing the Argentine international, Javier Pastore recently revealed his desire to leave Chelsea.

Meanwhile, widespread reports have linked Arsenal with Alex Scott for months, and their interest makes sense. While the North London club signed multiple midfielders last summer, Christian Norgaard faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. Additionally, with Martin Zubimendi losing his status as a first-choice starter for Arsenal in the final weeks of the 2025/26 season, Mikel Arteta needs an alternative to the Spaniard.

As for Manchester United, Casemiro has departed from Old Trafford as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago, and he will miss most of the upcoming campaign due to a long-term knee injury. So, Manchester United must sign multiple midfielders in the coming weeks, with Scott being an option worth considering.

However, Bournemouth recently knocked back an approach by Arsenal, hoping to keep Scott at the Vitality Stadium for another season. That stance may not change despite the rejection of their contract offer, as the Englishman’s current contract has two years remaining.