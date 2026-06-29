Arsenal, Chelsea ready to compete with Manchester United in Alex Scott race

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to challenge Manchester United in the battle to sign 22-year-old Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

Alex Scott has enjoyed a remarkable rise since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023. His performances during the 2025/26 campaign have reportedly attracted serious interest from several of England’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United have already identified the 22-year-old as a priority midfield target, but Arsenal and Chelsea are now preparing to enter the race, setting up what could become one of the transfer window’s biggest domestic battles.

Bournemouth remain in a strong negotiating position, with Scott under contract until 2028, giving the Cherries little incentive to sell unless a substantial offer arrives. A report by talkSPORT has claimed the south coast club value Scott at around £80 million following his outstanding campaign, during which he played a pivotal role in helping Bournemouth qualify for European competition for the first time in their history.

The Englishman’s stock has continued to rise after making 37 Premier League appearances last season, contributing goals, assists and consistent displays in central midfield. His form also earned him international recognition, with England manager Thomas Tuchel including him in the senior squad’s pre-World Cup training camp, although he has yet to earn a full England cap.

Scott would improve all three clubs

Manchester United are believed to be keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season as they continue their squad rebuild. Scott’s energy, technical quality and versatility make him an attractive option, particularly given his ability to operate as both a box-to-box midfielder and in a deeper creative role.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal admire Scott’s on-the-ball intelligence and long-term potential, even as the Gunners continue to assess several midfield targets this summer. Chelsea have also joined the list of admirers as they look to add greater depth and quality to their midfield options before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool have also been credited with monitoring Scott’s situation, although their interest is currently less advanced than that of their Premier League rivals. The Reds’ admiration stems in part from Scott’s impressive development under former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, whose attacking style helped unlock the youngster’s full potential.

Also Read: Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

Despite the growing speculation, Bournemouth are determined to keep one of their prized assets and have reportedly discussed fresh contract terms with the midfielder to ward off interest. Unless one of the interested clubs matches Bournemouth’s £80 million asking price, Scott is expected to remain on the south coast for another season.