Liverpool ahead of Manchester United in Alex Scott race, Bournemouth hope for renewal

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are leading the race for the signature of Manchester United midfield target Alex Scott.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have stepped up efforts to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with manager Andoni Iraola orchestrating a reunion and leapfrogging Manchester United in the race. The Cherries, however, are pushing hard for a renewal, hoping a long-term deal will convince the 22-year-old to stay at the Vitality Stadium.

Following an impressive rise at Bristol City, Scott joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2023. He has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the team. Last season, he was involved in 39 matches across competitions, racked up over 3,000 minutes and contributed towards five goals.

While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, the 22-year-old is capable enough to take up any role in the centre of the park. He has great defensive awareness, elite ball control and vision. His qualities and massive potential have placed him on the radar of the biggest clubs in the country.

Premier League giants to battle for Scott

Manchester United are pursuing a midfield revamp after Casemiro’s exit and Manuel Ugarte’s likely sale. Scott is among their key targets. Since he is only 22, he could form a dependable partnership with Kobbie Mainoo for years to come. While Liverpool have long tracked his progress, they have now moved ahead of United in the race.

Their interest in him is not new, but they have stepped up their efforts in recent weeks, and much of it stems from Andoni Iraola’s role in Scott’s development at Bournemouth and the manager’s arrival at Anfield. Even their sporting director, Richard Hughes, is a massive admirer of the youngster and is well aware of his potential.

Hughes, who took him to Bournemouth, is now pushing to bring him to Liverpool amidst uncertainty around Alexis Mac Allister’s future. The player is reportedly keen on a reunion with Iraola. However, the Cherries continue to work on a new deal, which could include a release clause. Meanwhile, a potential transfer this summer could cost around £100 million, as Bournemouth believe Scott belongs in the same conversation as Elliot Anderson.