Manchester United make approach for Alex Scott move

Manchester United will look to sign 22-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott from fellow Premier League club Bournemouth this summer.

According to a report by David Ornstein on The Athletic, Alex Scott is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have submitted an enquiry for the 22-year-old Bournemouth midfield sensation.

Per The Athletic, the Englishman has a release clause worth £75 million in his contract with the high-flying Premier League club, and a deal can only materialise for that sum. However, Manchester United will not be alone in the battle for Scott’s signature, as he is also a target for Arsenal, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Alex Scott and his career so far

Alex Scott has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The Guernsey native spent his formative years in his hometown but rose in prominence during his spell with Bristol City. However, the 22-year-old has seen his stock skyrocket during his ongoing stint with the Cherries.

Scott has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with six goals and five assists. The youngster’s exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, earning his first call-up last year. Meanwhile, the English midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Widespread reports have linked Arsenal with Alex Scott for months, and their interest makes sense. While the North London club signed multiple midfielders last summer, Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30 and faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. Additionally, with Martin Zubimendi losing his status as a first-choice starter for Arsenal in the final weeks of the 2025/26 season, Mikel Arteta needs an alternative to the Spaniard.

As for Manchester United, Casemiro has played his final game for the club and will officially leave as a free agent in a few days. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago. So, Manchester United must sign multiple midfielders in the coming weeks, with Scott being an option worth considering.

Also Read: Five players Arsenal must sell ahead of a decisive summer window

Interestingly, the Daily Mail report suggests Scott will be available for £60 million, a valuation that makes Scott an appealing target. However, per The Athletic, with Bournemouth adamant the English midfielder will leave if suitors trigger his release clause, a deal can only materialise for £75 million.