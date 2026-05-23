Manchester United rival Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool in Alex Scott chase

Manchester United are set to battle Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool in pursuit of 22-year-old Bournemouth midfield sensation Alex Scott this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United have now set their sights on Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as they look to revamp their midfield. The Red Devils are set to battle Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool for his signature.

Scott, who joined the Cherries in the summer of 2023, has gone on to establish himself as a key figure for the high-flying Premier League club. He has another sensational campaign with Bournemouth, who have secured European football for next season, heading into the final round of fixtures in the top flight.

The 22-year-old central midfielder has been involved in 39 matches across competitions, and he has contributed towards five goals. Although he excels as a box-to-box midfielder, Scott has been equally effective in a holding role.

Why do Manchester United want Alex Scott?

The Englishman’s composure on the ball, dribbling, and box-to-box energy have resulted in a lot of interest from the biggest clubs in the country. Manchester United’s pursuit makes sense given they are reshaping their midfield with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have held internal discussions and are now considering a bid. They consider him an ideal long-term investment who could form a dependable partnership with Kobbie Mainoo. INEOS consider him a perfect fit for their project as a young, technically gifted, and Premier League-proven midfielder.

Manchester United are not alone in the chase

The Red Devils will face stiff competition from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool. The Blues have identified him as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez, whose future is uncertain amid his links with Manchester City. The Blues have stepped up background checks on the 22-year-old, with the Argentine’s departure becoming more likely with every passing week.

Meanwhile, Arsenal see him as an ideal option to strengthen their midfield rotation. He could take Christian Norgaard’s place in the team, as the Dane is increasingly likely to leave this summer. Amidst uncertainty around Alexis Mac Allister’s future, the Reds are also keeping an eye on him for the long run.

Bournemouth are in no rush to sanction his departure and are working hard to secure his future with a new deal. They currently value him at over £60 million, meaning any interested club will face a significant outlay to secure his services.