Bournemouth thwart Arsenal approach for Alex Scott

Arsenal’s summer pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has suffered an early setback.

According to a report by Sami Mokbel on BBC Sport, Bournemouth have rejected Arsenal’s initial approach and made it clear they will not sell Alex Scott anytime soon. The Premier League champions had identified Scott as one of their leading midfield targets ahead of the new season.

Scott enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, playing a pivotal role as Bournemouth secured European qualification for the first time in the club’s history. His impressive performances in midfield have significantly elevated his reputation, earning him recognition from England manager Thomas Tuchel and placing him firmly on the radar of the Premier League’s elite.

Scott is regarded as one of England’s brightest young midfielders thanks to his technical quality, energy and versatility. The youngster’s technical quality and energy make him a natural fit for Arsenal’s possession-based midfield, where his versatility across multiple roles would bolster their title defence. Bournemouth’s stance is clear.

The Cherries view Scott as a cornerstone of their long-term project and are hopeful of tying him down to a new contract. His current deal still has two years remaining, giving the club a strong negotiating position and little pressure to entertain offers during the current transfer window.

Although Arsenal’s opening enquiry has been dismissed, the interest is unlikely to disappear. Those attributes have also attracted attention from Manchester United and Chelsea, positioning Scott among the summer’s most closely watched midfield prospects.

Blow for interested parties

The fact that the Cherries do not want to lose him will come as a blow for Manchester United and Chelsea as well. Both clubs need more technical ability in the midfield, and the 22-year-old would have been a very useful addition.

Reports suggest Bournemouth value Scott at around £80 million. For Arsenal, the rejection means sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta may need to explore alternative targets. The Gunners successfully defended the Premier League title and are monitoring several high-profile options alongside Scott.

While such a valuation could test Arsenal’s resolve, Bournemouth are confident their ambitions, coupled with European football, will retain Scott’s commitment to the south coast. Bournemouth’s contract terms (two years remaining on Scott’s current deal) provide the club with substantial leverage to resist bids throughout the summer window.