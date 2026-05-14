Chelsea looking to hijack Manchester United move for Alex Scott

Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Bournemouth midfield sensation Alex Scott ahead of next season.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea have intensified their efforts to sign Alex Scott. The Blues are stepping up their background work on the Bournemouth star as they look to beat Manchester United to his signature. The London club have scouted him extensively in recent weeks and held talks internally regarding a potential transfer that could cost around £50 million.

Following an impressive rise at Bristol City, Scott made the move to Bournemouth in the summer of 2023. Despite being just 22, he is already an integral part of their first team and has featured in 38 matches this term. The young midfielder has five goal contributions, and he has featured in different roles in the centre of the park.

His performances have helped him break into the England national team, and he is in contention for a place in the World Cup squad. The 22-year-old also finds himself on the wishlist of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Premier League giants to battle for Scott

The Red Devils are looking to revamp their midfield in the summer, with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be offloaded. They will push for multiple midfielders, and Scott is quite high on their wishlist. Michael Carrick is a massive admirer of the youngster and could push hard to have him at his disposal.

They have scouted him since the start of 2026 and consider him an ideal fit for their setup because of his energy, technical quality and versatility. However, they might struggle to land him, as Chelsea are looking to hijack the deal.

The Blues are highly active in the race and are in talks to sign the £50m-rated star. They have been internally discussing the possibility of bringing him to Stamford Bridge in the summer. He ticks a lot of boxes for them because of his age, Premier League experience, technical quality and long-term potential. With Enzo Fernandez’s future uncertain and Romeo Lavia struggling to stay fit, Scott could prove to be a very smart acquisition.

The Cherries might struggle to hold onto him as he only has two years left on his deal. The 22-year-old could certainly be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the country. However, a lot might depend on the project and the role he is offered.