Manchester United believe they can sign Sander Berge for £40 million

Manchester United are optimistic about securing the services of Fulham defensive midfielder Sander Berge for just £40 million.

Manchester United are considering a £40 million move for Fulham midfielder Sander Berge, with the Norwegian international emerging as one of the leading candidates to complete the club’s midfield rebuild.

According to TEAMtalk, Berge’s name has resurfaced during internal discussions at Old Trafford as the club continue refining their shortlist for another midfielder. The 28-year-old has impressed Manchester United’s recruitment team with his consistent Premier League performances and commanding World Cup displays for Norway as a holding midfielder.

He has established himself as one of Fulham’s most dependable performers since arriving at Craven Cottage in the summer of 2024. Last season, Berge was involved in 39 matches across competitions; he racked up over 3,000 minutes and was one of their standout performers.

Why could the Red Devils go after Berge?

Manchester United entered the transfer window determined to reshape their midfield following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s injury. Recruitment director Jason Wilcox has been overseeing the process alongside manager Michael Carrick, with the club identifying the need to add three midfielders capable of competing at the highest level.

The Red Devils has signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa in the past week, bringing valuable Premier League experience. While they are two quality additions, they are still in the market for a new defensive midfielder.

While Manchester United explored moves for several high-profile targets, circumstances have forced them to reassess their options. A proposed transfer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson collapsed after the Brazilian failed his medical, while Brighton’s valuation of Carlos Baleba has made a deal difficult to complete.

Although negotiations continue for Manu Kone, Berge is viewed as a far more realistic target from both a financial and sporting perspective. As per the report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United believe Sander Berge could be available for less than £40 million, making him one of the most attractive value-for-money options currently on the market.

Also Read: Andrey Santos is the right kind of midfielder for Manchester United

Sander Berge’s profile fits what Carrick is looking for. The Norway international stands out for his physical presence, composure in possession, and defensive discipline, qualities that align with Carrick’s midfield strategy. With Premier League experience in his kitty and his stock rising following the World Cup, Berge is regarded as someone capable of making an immediate impact for the Red Devils in both domestic and European competitions.