Brighton & Hove Albion could accept discounted fee for Carlos Baleba

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly open to lowering their asking price for Carlos Baleba, with Manchester United among suitors eyeing a discount on the midfielder.

The Cameroon international emerged as one of United’s priority midfield targets in previous transfer windows, but Brighton’s reported £100 million asking price ended any realistic hopes of a deal. However, circumstances have shifted, with the Premier League club now believed to be willing to negotiate a reduced fee if the right offer arrives.

The development reflects a change in Brighton’s assessment of Baleba’s value. Reports suggest the club’s willingness to soften its stance is partly linked to the midfielder’s inconsistent performances last season, with interest from rival clubs cooling after an underwhelming campaign. While the Seagulls remain under no pressure to sell, a more realistic valuation could generate fresh competition for his signature.

According to Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, United are closely monitoring Brighton’s stance and could revive negotiations should they receive encouragement that the asking price is no longer set at the previously reported £100 million mark.

United’s interest in Baleba has never completely disappeared. The 22-year-old is regarded as a dynamic midfielder capable of operating both as a defensive shield and as a box-to-box presence, with strong ball-carrying ability and a defensive work rate that fits United’s midfield profile.

Can Manchester United sign Baleba?

The Red Devils are believed to be reassessing their midfield options as they reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign. With a midfield overhaul expected, Baleba remains viewed as a player with the potential to become one of the league’s top midfielders if given the opportunity.

Manchester United are unlikely to be the only ones if Brighton officially lowers its demands. Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder, particularly following Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival, having previously worked with Baleba during his time at Brighton. That could create a competitive race should negotiations become possible.

Despite the speculation, no formal bid has been submitted yet, and Brighton are expected to remain firm in their demand for a substantial fee for one of their most talented young assets. Any deal hinges on both clubs’ willingness to negotiate during the transfer window.