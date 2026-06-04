Tottenham considering summer move for Carlos Baleba

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 22-year-old Cameroonian international Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Carlos Baleba is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s report indicates Baleba remains a Manchester United target, though recent reports have claimed that the Red Devils have ruled out a summer move. Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will demand around £80 million to part ways with him in the coming weeks.

How has Carlos Baleba fared in the Premier League?

Carlos Baleba has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from LOSC Lille in August 2023. While the 22-year-old required an adjustment period, he has made significant progress in the last three seasons, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The Cameroonian international has made over 100 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion thus far while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Baleba’s progress piqued the attention of high-profile clubs. Tottenham Hotspur will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

London calling?

Carlos Baleba has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for an extended period. The North London club’s pursuit sharpens with Yves Bissouma’s forthcoming departure. Additionally, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur have been inconsistent in the last two seasons..

While the Lilywhites are reportedly working on completing a permanent deal for Joao Palhinha, they need another holding midfielder. Baleba has thus emerged as a viable target for Tottenham, as he has the ball-playing ability and reading of the game to suit Roberto De Zerbi’s system.

However, it is unclear if the struggling London giants are ready to meet Brighton’s asking price of £80 million to sign Baleba in the summer transfer window. Additionally, they may face a tall order if the Cameroonian midfielder remains a target for Manchester United, contrary to earlier reported claims.

Meanwhile, Baleba is not the only Brighton player on Tottenham’s wishlist, as the TEAMtalk report has revealed that they are also keen on signing Jan Paul van Hecke and Bart Verbruggen, as Roberto De Zerbi looks to stamp his authority on his squad.