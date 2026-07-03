Manchester United could be priced out of Carlos Baleba move

Manchester United’s interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is at risk of collapsing over a fee disagreement, with the club determined to avoid overspending.

Manchester United remain keen to strengthen the heart of their midfield this summer after failing to land several priority targets. Baleba has emerged as one of the leading alternatives after United’s pursuit of Mateus Fernandes stalled, but Brighton are expected to demand an inflated fee despite the midfielder enduring an inconsistent campaign last season.

United have already identified multiple midfield options as they look to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign. However, club executives are determined to maintain financial discipline and avoid paying inflated fees, a strategy that could ultimately rule out a move for Baleba if Brighton refuse to lower their valuation. Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is understood to be another player the club admires, while Atalanta’s Ederson is set to join.

The Cameroon international remains a focus of Old Trafford’s recruitment for his athleticism, ball-carrying, and Premier League experience. Nevertheless, Manchester United are weighing whether investing heavily in a single player is the best use of their transfer budget, given that several areas of the squad still require reinforcement.

An update from The Sun suggests Manchester United may spread their resources across multiple signings rather than committing a significant portion of their budget to Baleba. The club’s recruitment strategy has become increasingly measured under the current hierarchy, with United prioritising value for money and long-term squad building instead of making eye-catching marquee additions.

That approach has already led them to walk away from deals they considered excessive, and Baleba’s situation could follow a similar pattern. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested the Cameroonian international may be open to a move to Old Trafford.

Can Manchester United convince Brighton to sell?

Brighton, meanwhile, are under little pressure to sell. The Seagulls remain in a strong negotiating position, with Baleba still under contract and viewed as one of the club’s most talented young midfielders despite an up-and-down season. Any interested club would therefore have to meet Brighton’s demands, which may be close to £100 million, or convince them to negotiate on more favourable terms.

Also Read: Three potential Mateus Fernandes alternatives for Manchester United

For Manchester United, the coming weeks will determine whether Baleba remains a realistic target or becomes another name crossed off their shortlist. Unless Brighton softens their stance or the overall cost of a deal becomes more manageable, the Red Devils could be forced to turn their attention to more affordable alternatives as they continue their search for midfield reinforcements.