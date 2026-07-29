Real Madrid, PSG begin moves to sign Rodri

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both making moves to sign Manchester City midfield mainstay Rodri.

Real Madrid and PSG have stepped up their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Rodri, with both European heavyweights making early moves for the Spanish international.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have made their first direct approach to Manchester City, opening verbal discussions between the two clubs. Club president Florentino Perez has reportedly given the green light for the operation after months of inactivity.

Los Blancos are prepared to spend more than €50 million in an attempt to bring the Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they are not the only ones pushing for his signature.

PSG want to beat Real Madrid to Rodri

According to Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain have also entered the picture after missing out on Yan Diomande, who now appears destined to join the Spanish giants. The reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders have quickly shifted their attention to Rodri, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi personally overseeing the pursuit in a bid to strengthen the midfield before the transfer window closes.

PSG have already contacted the player’s representatives to assess whether the 30-year-old would be open to a move to Paris. No official bid has yet been submitted to Manchester City, but the Ligue 1 champions are exploring the feasibility of a deal before submitting an official bid.

Interestingly, the initiative is believed to have come from PSG’s hierarchy rather than head coach Luis Enrique. It is more of a response to Real Madrid after they hijacked their move for Diomande.

Meanwhile, City continue negotiations over a contract extension (current deal runs out in 2027) and are expected to do everything possible to convince Rodri to commit his future to the Etihad Stadium. Having signed him from Atletico Madrid in 2019 by activating his €70 million release clause, City still view him as one of the cornerstones of their squad.

For Real Madrid, Rodri is seen as the ideal midfielder to dictate the tempo and add further control in the centre of the park. PSG, meanwhile, believe his experience and leadership would complement a midfield already featuring Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz.

The player certainly prefers returning to Spain, with a move to the team in white his priority. As a result, PSG will have to do a lot if they are to beat Madrid to his signature.