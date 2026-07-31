Manchester City have reportedly set a €75 million asking price for Rodri, with Real Madrid eager for a massive discount on the transfer.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, Manchester City have set a €75 million asking price for Rodri, with the player eager for the move to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are willing to spend as much as €50 million, creating a €25 million gap in negotiations. Patrick Berger reported that City are demanding at least €75 million, while Real Madrid are open to spending more than €50 million.

Real Madrid have begun proceedings to find an agreement, as talks with Manchester City are ongoing. Jose Mourinho wants the former Ballon d’Or winner at the Bernabéu at the start of the season. Rodri’s exploits during the triumphant World Cup campaign in 2026 have fuelled Real Madrid’s interest, and the midfielder is keen to leave the Etihad to join the Bernabéu.

Negotiations for Rodri ongoing

Rodri remains one of football’s most influential midfielders, giving Manchester City significant negotiating leverage. Real Madrid are seeking to close the deal around the €50 million mark, and there is plenty of room to find common ground, especially with the player keen on the move.

Manchester City have reportedly lined up Ayyoub Bouaddi as Rodri’s replacement, and they will begin pushing for the Moroccan once they concede in the Rodri race.

Rodri’s tenure at Manchester City

Manchester City signed Rodri from Atlético Madrid by triggering his €70 million release clause, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano at the time. In seven seasons at the Etihad, Rodri won the Premier League title six times and the Champions League once, among numerous other domestic trophies. He was awarded the Ballon d’Or in 2024 and lifted the World Cup in 2026.

There is a feeling that Rodri has come to the end of a successful cycle at Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s departure probably a significant factor in his desire for a new challenge. Real Madrid would be an ideal destination for the Spaniard to further his career and return to his home city of Madrid. Real Madrid’s eagerness to complete the deal this summer, combined with Rodri’s desire to leave, suggests a resolution is likely before the season begins.