Manchester City closing in on signing Ayyoub Bouaddi as Rodri replacement

Manchester City are on the verge of signing LOSC Lille midfield sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi to replace exit-linked Rodri.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City are advancing their pursuit of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi as a long-term Rodri replacement, with sporting director Hugo Viana leading negotiations.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest midfield talents and valued at around €100 million. City identify Bouaddi as their preferred long-term replacement for Rodri, and the Etihad hierarchy are eager to complete the signing before the Spaniard’s departure is officially confirmed.

The Manchester-based giants believe Bouaddi possesses the technical ability, composure and tactical intelligence required to thrive under Enzo Maresca. His composure under pressure and press-resistant passing style fit Maresca’s demand for controlled tempo in possession, making him the ideal player to anchor their midfield for years to come.

Bouaddi to replace Rodri at City

City’s urgency stems from Rodri’s desire to leave. The Spanish international reportedly informed the club around two weeks ago that he wanted to move on this summer. During discussions with Manchester City’s hierarchy, his representatives made it clear that the midfielder was keen to join Real Madrid, prompting the Premier League champions to pause contract renewal talks.

City are understood to have accepted the player’s position. While they were initially reluctant to lose one of the world’s best defensive midfielders, the club’s ownership are now prepared to sanction his exit, provided an acceptable agreement can be reached with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are increasingly confident of securing the transfer. Los Blancos believe a deal can be completed for around €60 million, with negotiations between the two clubs continuing as they attempt to bridge the remaining gap in valuation.

City to undergo significant changes in midfield

Discussions over personal terms have also progressed positively, with Rodri and Real Madrid already outlining the framework of a long-term contract. Rodri’s departure may trigger further uncertainty over the futures of Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez, both of whom could become subjects of transfer speculation before the window closes as Maresca reshapes his midfield.

City know that the 18-year-old Bouaddi, valued at €100 million, remains one of the continent’s elite young midfielders and capable of eventually filling the enormous void Rodri would leave behind. Fee negotiations between City and Lille are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.