Manchester City line up €90 million move for Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester City are preparing a €90 million opening bid for Ayyoub Bouaddi with the need for a new midfielder growing.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, Manchester City are ready to open discussions with LOSC Lille over a €90 million opening offer. The Ligue 1 club are expected to stick to their minimum valuation of €100 million for the Moroccan international. Signing a new midfielder has become even more important for the club following reports of Real Madrid’s push for Rodri.

Manchester City have key decisions to make over the next few weeks due to Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri. The Spanish World Cup winner is now their key target for the summer, and that could force the Premier League giants to react in the market and find a replacement.

LOSC Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, fresh from a key World Cup campaign for Morocco, is Manchester City’s main midfield target, and they are progressing with a move. Despite suggestions that the French side are eager to keep him for another season, Manchester City are keen to integrate him immediately.

Manchester City to lodge opening offer

As David Ornstein reported, Lille want a minimum of €100 million, which suggests that the reported €90 million bid may only be the beginning of negotiations. With Real Madrid now reportedly optimistic about signing Rodri, Manchester City have a real need to replace him.

Bouaddi may be seen as a strong option for both the present and the long-term future, while Lille are expected to demand their full valuation of the player, given that he is under contract until 2029.

Competition could prove a further hurdle. Manchester United were previously keen on the midfielder. Arsenal and Chelsea are also mentioned among the interested clubs, with the latter already seeing a reported bid for Alex Scott rejected, which signals their need for a new midfielder.

Where does the competition stand?

Manchester City may have a clear run at Bouaddi. Manchester United, after signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, lack budget for a third midfielder this window. Arsenal are prioritising a move for Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, which may see them focus on the Brazilian.

Chelsea’s pursuit depends on whether Bournemouth will sell Alex Scott. However, the Blues beat Arsenal to Morgan Rogers and could match Lille’s €100 million valuation, posing the most credible threat to Manchester City’s pursuit.