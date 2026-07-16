Manchester City want Ayyoub Bouaddi in immediate move, face Arsenal threat

Manchester City are set to accelerate their pursuit of Ayyoub Bouaddi in the coming days, with the 18-year-old midfielder to be integrated straight into the first team.

According to TeamTalk. Enzo Maresca’s side want to integrate Bouaddi directly into their first-team plans, rejecting a loan-back proposal from Lille. Arsenal are also monitoring the situation.

This follows Manchester City’s club-record signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, addressing midfield depth after Bernardo Silva’s departure. The need for another midfielder was evident at the club following Bernardo Silva’s exit and long-term questions over Rodri’s future.

Enzo Maresca’s side were widely expected to bring in additional midfield reinforcements despite the Anderson signing, and they have held an interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi for some weeks.

Manchester City did hold talks to understand the framework of a deal with LOSC Lille, and now it appears they are ready to accelerate their pursuit of the 18-year-old. There were suggestions that Lille wanted a buy-and-loan-back formula for Bouaddi, meaning they wanted to take the 18-year-old midfielder back on loan as soon as he joined another club.

Manchester City’s first team ambitions for Bouaddi

David Ornstein reported that Manchester City are ready to push for the midfielder and are keen to integrate him straight into their first-team plans. Bouaddi is viewed as a ready-made option for their first team.

His composed performances for Lille as well as Morocco at the World Cup have strengthened the thinking at Maresca’s side, and they are now expected to press ahead with a move, with reports stating that Lille want at least €100 million for the young star.

Manchester City are understood to be building a midfield around Rodri, Anderson and Bouaddi, ensuring depth if any one is unavailable. Bouaddi is already performing at a high level, and the outlay is seen as a shrewd investment for both the present and the future.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Arsenal are still in the mix, as they were one of the interested parties alongside Manchester City in the race for the 18-year-old. The Gunners are also in the market to strengthen their midfield and have been working on a move for Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers are the two priority targets for Arsenal when it comes to marquee signings. Only if they fail to find a way to sign the Brazilian are they expected to pursue Bouaddi and compete with Manchester City. At the moment, the Gunners are a threat to Maresca’s side in the race for the Lille and Morocco teenager, although City may be slightly ahead.