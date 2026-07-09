Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City in talks to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all in talks to sign LOSC Lille midfield sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all in talks over a potential move for LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the three Premier League giants locked in what is being described as an open race for one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

According to Football Insider, there is currently no clear frontrunner in the battle for the 18-year-old, with all three English clubs actively exploring a deal. Bouaddi’s impressive performances for Morocco at this summer’s FIFA World Cup have only strengthened interest in his services, and he is expected to start again in Thursday’s quarter-final against France.

Despite being just 18, he already has 96 first-team appearances with four assists for the Ligue 1 club, which clearly explains the mature head he has on his shoulders. Lille are understood to be willing to sanction a sale if they receive a significant offer, and the teenager’s displays on the biggest stage could encourage interested clubs to accelerate their pursuit in the coming weeks.

Why are three Premier League giants after Bouaddi?

Manchester City remain firmly in the mix as they continue reshaping their midfield. Although Enzo Maresca’s side have already secured the signing of Elliot Anderson, they are still keen to add further depth following Bernardo Silva’s departure.

With Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips no longer part of the club’s long-term plans, Bouaddi is viewed as a player capable of helping fill that void while offering enormous potential for future development. His composure in possession and defensive intelligence would strengthen City’s midfield control.

Arsenal are equally keen on the Lille prodigy as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park. Bouaddi could replace Christian Norgaard while competing with Martin Zubimendi for a place in the starting XI. His composure in possession, defensive intelligence and ability to dictate play would strengthen Arsenal’s midfield depth.

Liverpool is keen to monitor the situation closely amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds are targeting a technically gifted midfielder, and Bouaddi’s profile fits the recruitment strategy of investing in young players capable of developing into elite performers.

With Lille prepared to listen to substantial offers and three Premier League heavyweights circling, Bouaddi appears destined to become one of the most closely watched midfield transfer sagas of the summer. As things stand, the race remains wide open, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all believing they can win the battle.