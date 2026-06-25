Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Mateo Kovacic

Aston Villa to battle Nottingham Forest in their pursuit of Manchester City outcast Mateo Kovacic.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are competing to sign Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer, per a report by SportsBoom. Both clubs are assessing the conditions of a potential deal as the 32-year-old enters the latter stages of his career.

Kovacic has been an important squad player for Manchester City since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2023. The Citizens paid around £25 million to sign the midfielder, and three years later, they could be prepared to sanction his departure for a similar fee as they continue to reshape their squad.

The midfielder has enjoyed an illustrious career, representing Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester City. Renowned for his composure on the ball and ability to progress play through midfield, Kovacic has won league titles in multiple countries and boasts extensive European experience. His versatility would provide tactical flexibility in midfield, traits that make him attractive to clubs seeking to strengthen their engine rooms.

With City set to rebuild their midfield and several youngsters pushing for regular opportunities, Kovacic’s long-term future at the Etihad has become uncertain after a season where he struggled with knee injuries and made just nine appearances.

Premier League duo want Kovacic in their ranks

SportsBoom claims that both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are closely monitoring the situation as they look to strengthen their midfield departments ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Aston Villa’s pursuit reflects their ambitions to strengthen midfield depth and experience as Unai Emery prepares for another demanding season across multiple competitions. With the club unlikely to re-sign Douglas Luiz, Kovacic could be a great short-term fix.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest view Kovacic as capable of elevating their midfield quality, amidst uncertainty around Elliot Anderson’s future. The Tricky Trees have made significant strides in recent seasons and are keen to continue building a squad capable of competing at a higher level.

The race for Kovacic’s signature is shaping up to be a two-way battle between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. Manchester City are expected to evaluate offers should concrete proposals arrive for the veteran midfielder.

For now, both clubs remain firmly in the hunt. If Manchester City open the door to a departure, the battle for the Croatian midfielder may soon intensify.