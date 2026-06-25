Sheffield United inch closer to summer deal for Kalvin Phillips

Sheffield United are in advanced talks to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City, with the two clubs keen on sealing a deal ahead of the new Championship season.

Chris Wilder is keen to bolster his midfield options, and Kalvin Phillips has emerged as one of his priority targets after his brief spell with the club in the 2025/26 season, as per Football Insider.

The England international has struggled to justify the £42 million fee Manchester City paid to sign him from Leeds United in 2022. Tipped to provide quality cover and competition in midfield, Phillips has instead endured a frustrating period at the Etihad, where injuries and a lack of regular opportunities have prevented him from making any meaningful impact.

Phillips has endured lengthy spells on the sidelines at City, while the exceptional quality of Guardiola’s midfield has made it almost impossible for him to establish himself as a first-team regular. As a result, the 30-year-old has slipped further down the pecking order, leaving his long-term future at the club in serious doubt.

Manchester City are expected to sanction another temporary departure this summer as they continue trimming their squad, and Sheffield United have moved quickly to secure his services. The Blades believe Phillips can become a key figure in their bid to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

Phillips will look to make his mark with the Blades this time

Phillips spent the latter part of last season on loan with Sheffield United, although his return was cut short by injury. Fitness problems restricted him to only a handful of appearances, meaning supporters were unable to see the midfielder at his best. Despite that setback, Wilder remains convinced that a fully fit Phillips can raise the standard of his midfield and provide invaluable experience in a demanding Championship campaign.

At 30, Phillips knows regular football is essential if he wants to rediscover the form that earned him his big-money move to the Premier League champions. A successful season at Bramall Lane could reignite his career while giving Sheffield United an experienced presence in the middle of the park.

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With negotiations progressing well, the English midfielder will join Sheffield United ahead of the EFL Championship season if they are finalised, bidding to rediscover the form that once made him an England regular.