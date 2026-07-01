Manchester City discuss framework of Ayyoub Bouaddi deal

Manchester City will look to sign 18-year-old Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi from Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille this summer.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Ayyoub Bouaddi is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 18-year-old LOSC Lille wonderkid.

The report by Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Premier League giants are discussing whether they should loan the French-born wonderkid back to the Ligue 1 club to sweeten the deal. Recent reports have suggested that LOSC Lille would prefer a buy-to-loan framework to sanction a summer deal for Bouaddi.

Ayyoub Bouaddi and his soaring stock

Ayyoub Bouaddi is the latest wonderkid from the nation of his birth to rise in prominence. The teenage prospect has spent his formative years thus far in France while already becoming a regular for LOSC Lille. The 18-year-old has raised eyebrows with his physical profile and technical ability, which enable him to reprise any role in the middle of the park.

Bouaddi has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Lille, chipping in with four assists. Meanwhile, Bouaddi has picked Morocco as his national side, and he is representing the Atlas Lions in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Where will Bouaddi move next?

Manchester City will likely pursue another midfield reinforcement ahead of the 2026/27 season despite being on the verge of signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. However, they are worried about Rodri’s long-term durability, as the Spanish international has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last 18 months, with his performance levels also dropping.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Rodri with Real Madrid and PSG. Meanwhile, Nico Gonzalez’s long-term future is uncertain after struggling for regular game time in his first 18 months at the Etihad. So, City can do with another midfielder, having already allowed Bernardo Silva to leave as a free agent.

Bouaddi has thus emerged as a viable target for Manchester City, with recent reports claiming they are in pole position to secure his services. With the Citizens mulling over a buy-to-loan deal for the Moroccan international, they are bound to secure an advantage in the battle for his signature.