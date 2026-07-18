Manchester City making progress in Ayyoub Bouaddi talks.

Manchester City are continuing to shape the next phase of their midfield under Enzo Maresca, with the Premier League champions determined to blend established quality with elite young talent.

Following a busy summer in the market, Manchester City are still exploring opportunities to strengthen a department that could undergo further significant changes before the transfer window closes.

The Premier League club’s focus has increasingly turned towards one of Europe’s brightest teenage prospects, whose performances over the past year have placed him firmly on the radar of several elite sides.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs via X, Manchester City have made progress in discussions over a move for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. Talks between the clubs have been ongoing since last month, although the French side are demanding €100 million for an immediate transfer.

Lille are prepared to be more flexible if any interested club agrees to either a loan-back arrangement or a pre-agreement that would allow Bouaddi to remain in France for another season before moving. The 18-year-old is expected to meet Lille president Olivier Letang following the conclusion of the World Cup to discuss his future. Létang has repeatedly stated publicly that his preference is for Bouaddi to stay at the club for at least one more campaign.

Manchester City’s midfield plans remain active

Manchester City have already strengthened their midfield with the arrival of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £116 million, but further reinforcements remain under consideration.

Bernardo Silva’s departure has already created a vacancy, while Rodri has entered the final year of his contract and uncertainty also surrounds the futures of Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic, and Tijjani Reijnders. Those factors explain City’s interest in Bouaddi, who further enhanced his growing reputation with impressive displays for Morocco during the World Cup.

Unlike many teenage midfielders, Bouaddi has demonstrated both technical maturity and tactical discipline. Comfortable receiving possession under pressure, progressing play through midfield and contributing defensively, he possesses many of the attributes City value in their central players.

Immediate role could influence decision

Manchester City would ideally like Bouaddi to join Maresca’s squad immediately rather than remain on loan in France. The possibility of significant midfield changes means the youngster could receive a clearer pathway to first-team football than might ordinarily be expected at the Etihad Stadium.

Whether that opportunity is enough to convince Lille to lower their demands remains uncertain. The French club are keen to retain Bouaddi for another season, either by delaying a transfer altogether or through a loan-back agreement that allows him to continue his development in Ligue 1. Negotiations are therefore expected to continue over the coming weeks as both clubs attempt to find a compromise.

Bouaddi looks like exactly the type of midfielder Manchester City have targeted in recent years: technically outstanding, tactically intelligent and capable of developing into an elite player. However, Lille’s €100 million valuation reflects both his immense potential and their desire to keep him.

A loan-back agreement may ultimately prove the most sensible solution, allowing City to secure one of Europe’s top prospects while giving Bouaddi another year of regular football before making the step up to the Premier League.