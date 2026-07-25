Real Madrid optimistic of signing Rodri this summer

Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident that they can bring Manchester City midfielder Rodri back to Spain this summer.

According to The Athletic, optimism is building inside the Santiago Bernabeu that a deal for Rodri is achievable, even though formal negotiations between the two clubs have yet to begin. Real Madrid are understood to view Rodri as the ideal player to anchor their midfield for years to come after reassessing their transfer priorities.

The 30-year-old has long been admired by the Spanish club, but previous attempts to explore a move never developed because of Manchester City’s reluctance to entertain offers. This summer, however, the situation appears to be different.

The Spaniard’s performances on the international stage have only strengthened his reputation. Following another outstanding tournament with Spain, Real Madrid’s interest has intensified, with the club convinced Rodri possesses the experience and leadership required to become the focal point of their midfield rebuild.

The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s finest holding players since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a fee of €70 million. His composure in possession, tactical intelligence and ability to dictate tempo have made him indispensable, helping City enjoy one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. Despite the growing confidence in Madrid, completing the transfer will be far from straightforward.

Manchester City should do their best to keep Rodri

Manchester City still regard Rodri as one of the most important players in their squad and are under no pressure to sell. Unless a contract impasse continues or the player indicates a desire for a new challenge, the Citizens are expected to demand a substantial transfer fee before considering any discussions.

Even so, Real Madrid believe circumstances are moving in their favour. Club officials reportedly feel there is a realistic chance of reaching an agreement if contract negotiations between Rodri and Manchester City remain unresolved over the coming weeks. Real Madrid believe an €80 million fee is achievable if City’s contract talks remain unresolved, a realistic outcome given the lack of a breakthrough in negotiations.

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With Manchester City yet to open formal talks on a new deal and the transfer window remaining open, a resolution to Rodri’s future could come in the coming weeks.