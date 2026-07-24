Manchester City open to selling Rodri

Manchester City would be open to selling Rodri amid heavy links to Real Madrid, with the midfielder pushing for a move.

Manchester City are willing to sell Rodri to Real Madrid this summer, with the midfielder pushing for the move, according to Team Talk. As the report states, they are willing to consider selling the formidable midfielder, who is keen to join Real Madrid, although reports from the Santiago Bernabeu remain mixed on the move.

Real Madrid are certainly interested in signing a marquee midfielder this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has cast doubt on Florentino Perez’s willingness to give the green light to a move for Rodri. There has been interest in the former Ballon d’Or winner, while contrasting reports have stated that the club’s board has indeed approved a move for the Manchester City star.

Perez’s reported doubts likely stem from the injury issues Rodri has had over the last two seasons. However, Rodri’s sensational displays at the World Cup, where he helped Spain win the tournament and was named Player of the Tournament, have shown that he is back to his very best.

Rodri wants to leave Manchester City

Rodri is already pushing to join Real Madrid, according to recent reports, and his decision stems from the desire to try something new in his career. He reportedly feels his time at Manchester City is more or less over, having won everything possible at club and individual level there.

Manchester City reportedly offered him a new deal, but the World Cup may have put the brakes on negotiations. However, the club are aware of the player’s desire to move on and do not plan to stand in his way or demand exorbitant fees to sell him.

According to the report, Manchester City are ready to sell at market value, with Real Madrid not planning to exceed €50 million. There could be room for both clubs to find middle ground and reach a solution, as it now depends on the Spanish giants making a formal offer.

Rodri will make Real Madrid formidable

The report states that José Mourinho is eager to sign Rodri to bolster his midfield and believes the presence of the Manchester City star could be a game-changer. Having renewed Aurelien Tchouaméni’s deal at the club, Real Madrid could have two of the best holding midfielders in their ranks heading into the new season.

Given his style of play — which combines control with the awareness to push his team up the field — he would suit Real Madrid perfectly. While he is 30, there is still plenty left in the tank, as seen at the World Cup, and those displays for Spain have quashed any lingering doubts that he is finished at the top level.