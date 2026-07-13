Manchester United looking to hijack Manchester City move for Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester United are plotting a move for LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, reportedly seeking to hijack Manchester City’s pursuit.

According to Dutchie Bowen, Manchester United are planning to hijack Manchester City’s pursuit of Ayyoub Bouaddi. The midfielder has earned rave reviews following an impressive World Cup campaign with Morocco, and he is attracting interest from several other clubs as the Red Devils now plan a move of their own, with the need for midfielders increasing at Old Trafford.

Ayyoub Bouaddi took full advantage of the World Cup and established himself as one of the most exciting midfield talents around. His club, LOSC Lille, are aware of the growing interest from major teams, and are set to demand a reported €80 million fee to sell him. The young star started all five of Morocco’s matches at the World Cup as the African side bowed out in the quarter-final stage against France.

The midfielder has further strengthened the view that he is a special talent with his World Cup performances, and he could potentially leave Lille in the summer. Manchester City are believed to be in the race, with previous reports stating that the club had been discussing a move either with his camp or with people associated with the French side.

Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms with Bouaddi’s camp, but United’s entry into the race now complicates City’s pursuit. Ideally, the club would sign the players they believe will improve the squad, although in the Moroccan’s chase they could face complications because of Manchester United’s entry into the race.

Manchester United to hijack Ayyoub Bouaddi pursuit?

Manchester United are eager to bring in new midfielders after several complications in their pursuit of targets this summer. For starters, they missed out on Mateus Fernandes, who opted to join Spurs, and although they have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea, there are suggestions that they may need two more midfielders in this window.

That need has arisen from the departure of Casemiro after his contract ended, while Manuel Ugarte has suffered a long-term knee injury. More importantly, they have abandoned their pursuit of Ederson, who reportedly encountered problems with his medical examination, and have turned to other targets, including Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Bouaddi represents United’s best remaining option given the missed Fernandes and Ederson targets — a World Cup-proven talent at premium price, competing against the City machine. Manchester United are planning to match or exceed Lille’s €80 million asking price to secure the young midfielder ahead of Manchester City, with the outcome dependent on both clubs’ willingness to negotiate over the summer window.

Other names, such as Manu Kone, have also been considered as contingency options. Manchester United will need to match or exceed Lille’s €80 million asking price, with the outcome dependent on both clubs’ willingness to negotiate over the summer window.