Manchester United want two more midfielders after Andrey Santos

Manchester United have agreed to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea for around £50 million, and they are now exploring deals for two more midfielders before the summer transfer window closes.

Andrey Santos is viewed as one of the club’s key additions as they look to reshape the squad under manager Michael Carrick ahead of the new season. The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell away from Chelsea and has established himself as one of Brazil’s brightest young midfielders.

Manchester United believe Santos possesses the technical quality, defensive awareness, and composure needed to become a long-term fixture in their starting lineup. According to Football Insider, the Red Devils intend to further strengthen the middle of the park by adding two more midfielders, despite securing Santos’s signature.

The report claims Manchester United’s hierarchy believes that more reinforcements are necessary following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury. The squad is now left short of experienced options in central midfield.

Manchester United’s transfer strategy has evolved significantly over recent weeks after they missed out on several priority targets. Elliot Anderson opted for Manchester City, while Mateus Fernandes completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Aurelien Tchouameni is also expected to remain at Real Madrid by signing a new contract, forcing the Red Devils to explore alternative options.

Man United need midfield additions

The club are now assessing multiple candidates capable of complementing Santos in midfield. While Football Insider did not reveal the identities of the additional targets, recent reports have linked United with players such as Atalanta’s Ederson and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha as the recruitment team continues to evaluate the market.

United reportedly reached an agreement with Atalanta for Ederson, but fitness concerns have slowed the deal. Sources close to the club insist the move has not completely collapsed.

INEOS remain committed to rebuilding the squad after a disappointing campaign, with midfield identified as one of the priority areas requiring investment. Club officials are understood to believe that adding three new midfielders would provide Carrick with greater depth and tactical flexibility as United aim to challenge on multiple fronts next season. With Santos’ arrival all but completed, attention is now expected to shift towards securing two further additions before the transfer window closes.