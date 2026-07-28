Manchester United ready to steal a march on Chelsea in Alex Scott race

Manchester United are ready to push for a move to sign Alex Scott and beat Chelsea to the Bournemouth midfielder’s signature.

Bournemouth continue to show a strong hand in their efforts to keep hold of Alex Scott, although their stance might weaken as the summer window progresses. As per Sports Boom, Manchester United are now ready to pounce on the idea of signing the England international and beat rivals Chelsea in the race for the midfielder.

The Cherries have continued to resist departures, though their stance may weaken as the window progresses. The Bournemouth midfielder has rejected a new deal, according to reports, and is unlikely to accept further proposals from the club.

The Cherries are reportedly eager to find a solution, although interest from Manchester United and Chelsea may undermine negotiating leverage. The midfielder’s rejection of the new deal is a strong indication that he is seeking a major move, with both clubs poised to make offers in the coming weeks.

Chelsea still in the mix

Bournemouth rejected a bid worth £64 million from Chelsea, and the Blues have not returned with an improved offer. That does not mean they have cooled their interest, while some sources claim Scott is keen to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea are now chasing Jordan Henderson to complete their midfield setup, according to David Ornstein, which suggests a shift in focus toward other areas of the pitch or a secondary pursuit of Scott in the near future.

Do Manchester United need Alex Scott?

Manchester United have been among the other clubs showing interest in the 22-year-old Premier League midfielder, despite previous suggestions that they could be priced out of a move owing to rising costs. However, the latest reporting indicates the Red Devils could still push for the signing and edge out Chelsea in the process.

Scott can play as an attacking midfielder slightly ahead of the defensive role, but Manchester United have already signed Andrey Santos, who plays a similar position and can operate as a defensive midfielder. Youri Tielemans also arrived from Aston Villa, whilst Kobbie Mainoo remains in their ranks.

Adding Scott, a midfielder of comparable profile, may not be the most urgent move, as the club has yet to fully replace Casemiro following his departure.

Real Madrid’s potential sale of Aurélien Tchouaméni, should they sign Rodri, could shift Manchester United’s priority away from Scott, leaving Bournemouth’s asking price and other interested clubs as the final hurdles.