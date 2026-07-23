Alex Scott keen on joining Chelsea

Chelsea have had a £64 million opening bid rejected for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, but the Englishman is understood to favour a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Evening Standard, Bournemouth have placed a significantly higher valuation on Alex Scott, who remains central to their long-term plans. Despite that stance, the 22-year-old is understood to have identified Chelsea as his preferred destination if he leaves the south coast this summer.

Scott’s desire to join Chelsea comes after an impressive campaign in which he established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout young midfielders. Having overcome injury setbacks following his move from Bristol City, he enjoyed a breakthrough season, combining technical quality, relentless energy and tactical intelligence to help Bournemouth secure European football.

Arsenal and Manchester City have also monitored his progress. While the Gunners want an alternative to Martin Zubimendi in the middle of the park, City are wary of Rodri’s long-term future amid his links with Real Madrid.

However, Chelsea appear to have moved ahead of their rivals after opening formal talks with Bournemouth. The West London club’s recruitment strategy prioritises young talent with long-term potential; Scott, regarded as one of England’s brightest midfield prospects, embodies that profile.

Bournemouth do not want to sell Scott

Negotiations, however, are unlikely to be straightforward. Bournemouth remain under no financial pressure to sell and are determined to keep hold of a player who still has time remaining on his current contract. The club reportedly rejected an offer to underline their intention of driving up the price, meaning Chelsea may have to submit an improved proposal if they are to convince Bournemouth to sanction the transfer.

Reports also suggest Scott has shown little interest in committing his future to Bournemouth by signing a new contract, further fuelling speculation over a possible exit. However, that has not fazed the Cherries and their efforts of keeping the Englishman.

Chelsea are expected to continue working on the deal in the coming days, though Bournemouth remain determined to raise the price unless Scott’s preference prompts a shift in negotiations. Scott is a young player with a lot of potential, and he deserves to play for a bigger club where he can fight for major trophies. It is no surprise that he is angling for an exit. It will be a blow for Bournemouth, but it would be unwise of them to hold onto an unhappy player.