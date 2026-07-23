Bournemouth optimistic of Alex Scott agreement amid Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United links

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Alex Scott as Bournemouth remain confident of securing his future.

Bournemouth remain confident Alex Scott will commit his long-term future to the club. Despite persistent interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United during the summer transfer window, the Cherries are planning fresh contract talks once the window closes, believing a revised proposal will be enough to convince one of their prized assets to continue on the south coast.

According to TEAMtalk, the midfielder recently turned down Bournemouth’s latest contract offer, but the club are not alarmed by the decision. Instead, officials remain optimistic that an improved package, including a release clause that could allow him to leave under agreed terms in 2027, will eventually secure his commitment.

He featured in 39 matches last season and contributed five goal involvements, while his versatility, technical quality and exceptional ball control have enhanced his growing reputation in the Premier League.

Alex Scott won’t switch clubs this summer

Chelsea have been among his strongest admirers. The Blues recently submitted an offer worth more than £60 million, but Bournemouth immediately rejected the proposal. The London club believe Scott possesses the qualities required to thrive under Xabi Alonso, making him one of their priority midfield targets following Andrey Santos’s departure.

Liverpool have also explored the possibility of signing the English midfielder. The Reds viewed Scott as someone capable of strengthening midfield given Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones‘ uncertain futures, while also adding greater technical quality to their options.

Manchester United have likewise made approaches in different forms throughout the transfer window. Scott was seen as a player capable of strengthening the middle of the park, although the club’s priorities have evolved following the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. The Red Devils are now understood to be focusing their attention on recruiting a more defensive-minded midfielder.

Despite interest from three of England’s biggest clubs, Bournemouth’s stance has remained firm. Newly appointed head coach Marco Rose considers Scott one of the cornerstones of his project, and the club have decided against sanctioning his departure this summer.

The Cherries now intend to return to the negotiating table after the transfer deadline with an improved offer that better reflects the midfielder’s importance while acknowledging the interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

The inclusion of a release clause is viewed internally as a compromise, providing Scott with a clear pathway should he decide to move, while allowing Bournemouth to retain one of their most valuable players for now.