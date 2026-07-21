Liverpool prepared to sell Harvey Elliott

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are ready to sanction the departure of out-of-favour midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer.

Harvey Elliott faces a critical audition this pre-season: Liverpool are reportedly willing to sell the 23-year-old midfielder if he fails to convince Andoni Iraola of his first-team credentials. The attacking midfielder has been handed a fresh opportunity following Iraola’s arrival at Anfield after falling down the pecking order under Arne Slot.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool’s decision on Elliott will rest on his pre-season form. His contract expires in June 2027, leaving the Reds with a critical decision: sell now or risk losing him on a free transfer.

If he does not earn Iraola’s trust over the coming weeks, the Merseyside club could opt to cash in rather than watch his value erode. The former Fulham youngster remains determined to stay at the Merseyside club and fight for his place.

Elliott wants to revive his Liverpool career

He is understood to be eager to prove himself to Iraola after falling out of favour under Slot, who did not see him as a regular part of his plans. Liverpool’s coaching staff will closely monitor Elliott throughout pre-season, with the next six weeks expected to play a decisive role in shaping his future.

His recent loan spell at Aston Villa did little to strengthen his case. Elliott struggled for regular opportunities under Unai Emery, making just nine appearances across all competitions. Villa limited his game time to avoid triggering an obligation-to-buy clause, ultimately allowing him to return to Anfield at the end of the campaign.

Despite that disappointing spell, Elliott continues to attract interest from several clubs across England and Europe. His technical ability, versatility and age make him an appealing option for teams looking to strengthen their attacking midfield or wide areas.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to remain active in the transfer market before the window closes. The Reds are prioritising the addition of a right-sided attacker following Mohamed Salah‘s departure, meaning competition for places in the forward line is only likely to increase.

That makes Elliott’s pre-season performances even more significant. A strong impression could see him force his way back into the squad under Iraola, while another underwhelming spell could pave the way for a permanent exit.

Although the Reds are not actively pushing him towards the door, the club are prepared to listen to suitable offers if he fails to make an impact over the next six weeks.