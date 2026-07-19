Liverpool prioritising right winger move, Harvey Elliott set to get a chance

Harvey Elliott is set to be assessed closely during pre-season as Liverpool consider whether to sign a right winger this summer.

Liverpool are prioritising the signing of a new right winger during the summer transfer window, but Harvey Elliott will be given the opportunity to prove he deserves a prominent role before the Reds makes a final decision on strengthening that position.

The Merseyside outfit have already been linked with several attacking players. The need for reinforcement has sharpened; Liverpool’s recruitment team are actively seeking a winger capable of delivering creativity and pace on the right flank. However, they are unlikely to finalise a signing without assessing Elliott first.

According to a report by Football Insider, Liverpool intend to assess Harvey Elliott closely during pre-season before making any major decisions regarding the position. The versatile attacker is set to receive an opportunity to impress the coaching staff and demonstrate that he can establish himself as a regular option on the right flank.

Elliott, an academy graduate, has shown quality in flashes but has struggled for consistent first-team minutes against established stars.

Can Elliott earn his place?

The coming weeks will determine whether Elliott convinces the manager that he deserves a significant role rather than forcing the club into the transfer market for another wide attacker. Reports have also suggested that Liverpool want to evaluate him before making any decision on his long-term future.

Liverpool’s recruitment strategy appears to be centred on finding the right balance between investing in new signings and maximising the talent already available within the squad. If Elliott performs well during pre-season, it could influence the club’s transfer plans and potentially reduce the urgency of signing an expensive right winger.

Nevertheless, the Merseyside outfit continue to monitor several wide players across Europe. Club officials are understood to be weighing up multiple options should they decide additional quality is required before the transfer window closes.

Also Read: Michael Edwards departure leaves Liverpool facing the biggest challenge of the FSG era

Reports elsewhere have linked Liverpool with players capable of operating on either flank, including Bradley Barcola, although negotiations for any major target could prove challenging. With the new Premier League season edging closer, Elliott’s pre-season performances will determine whether Liverpool invest in a specialist winger or entrust him with the role.