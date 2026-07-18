Andoni Iraola ready to hand pre-season chance to Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott is all set to have a chance to revive his Liverpool career during pre-season under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Harvey Elliott is being handed a pre-season trial by Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola, with the English playmaker’s future at Anfield to be decided based on his performances in training and friendlies.

According to Football Insider, Iraola is eager to take a closer look at the 23-year-old after his difficult loan spell at Aston Villa and is willing to include him in his plans for next season if he can impress during pre-season.

Elliott’s return to Merseyside comes after a frustrating campaign under Unai Emery, where he struggled for meaningful opportunities. The attacking midfielder found regular minutes hard to come by, making only nine appearances in all competitions, including just four Premier League outings.

His final appearance for Villa came back in mid-March, highlighting just how limited his involvement became. Villa’s reluctance to use Elliott consistently was reportedly influenced by the structure of the loan agreement. The deal included a £35 million obligation-to-buy clause that would have been activated if the midfielder reached a certain number of appearances, leading the Midlands club to manage his game time carefully.

Elliott’s chance to revive his Liverpool career

The disappointing spell left Elliott’s long-term future uncertain, especially after he originally departed Liverpool because former manager Arne Slot did not view him as an important part of his plans. However, the managerial change at Anfield has given the youngster renewed hope.

Iraola is believed to value Elliott’s technical quality and versatility and wants to evaluate him personally before finalising his plans for next season. Capable of operating as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, right winger or false nine, the former Fulham youth product offers tactical flexibility that could appeal to Iraola as he begins reshaping Liverpool’s squad.

The Reds are already expected to strengthen their frontline following Mohamed Salah’s departure, but Elliott could yet emerge as an internal solution if he proves he deserves another chance. While the youngster won’t be an out-and-out replacement, he could certainly help.

Rather than making an immediate decision on the English midfielder’s future, the Liverpool boss is expected to give Elliott every opportunity to impress throughout pre-season. Strong performances in training and friendly matches could significantly improve his chances of remaining at Anfield for the upcoming campaign.