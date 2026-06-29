Crystal Palace interested in Harvey Elliott

Pierre Sage’s Crystal Palace are closely monitoring Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott ahead of a potential transfer.

Crystal Palace are keen on acquiring Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, according to Sky Sports, as uncertainty continues to surround the 23-year-old’s long-term future at Anfield.

The South London club are understood to be monitoring Elliott’s situation closely ahead of the new season. Elliott finds himself at a crossroads after a difficult campaign where he hardly played any football while on loan at Aston Villa.

The move to Unai Emery’s team didn’t go according to plan because of an obligation clause in his contract. While the Birmingham-based club secured his services on loan, there was a clause that would have made the move permanent had he played a few more games, as per reports. As a result, he was involved in just nine games all season long.

While he is set to return to Anfield, his future remains up in the air. Once regarded as a future cornerstone of Liverpool’s midfield, the playmaker now needs to prove his worth during pre-season under new manager Andoni Iraola, if he is to save his career at the Merseyside club.

The Eagles are considering a move for Elliott

Should he fail to convince the coaching staff, interest from elsewhere is likely to intensify. Crystal Palace’s interest comes at a strategic moment: the club are evaluating ways to add creative depth to their squad and have established a reputation for developing technically gifted players.

Elliott’s profile, his vision, close control, and incisive passing would strengthen Palace’s creative midfield options. His versatility is also viewed as a major asset, with the England youth international capable of operating as an attacking midfielder, winger, or advanced playmaker.

From Palace’s perspective, the opportunity to sign a player with Elliott’s pedigree and Premier League experience is an attractive one. With the club yet to bring in an ideal replacement for Eberechi Eze, Pierre Sage would certainly love to have the former Fulham sensation in their ranks.

The coming weeks are expected to be crucial. Liverpool’s pre-season plans will ultimately determine whether Elliott remains part of the club’s long-term vision or becomes available for transfer. While no formal move is believed to be imminent, Palace are keeping tabs on the situation and could explore a deal if the Reds open the door.