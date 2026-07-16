Mohamed Salah open to Chelsea return, summer approach possible

Mohamed Salah would be open to rejoining Chelsea, as he also has plenty of other offers, but the Londoners could be his choice in England.

According to the Egyptian outlet Al Horia News, Salah would be open to rejoining Chelsea if a viable offer emerged. The winger has other suitors, but the report states Chelsea might be the only English club Salah would choose if he continued his career domestically.

Mohamed Salah, a free agent from Liverpool, is being considered by multiple suitors including Chelsea, who are reportedly open to a reunion after the Egyptian winger left Anfield following nine years and 257 goals.

Salah left Liverpool as a free agent after nine years at the club, having played 442 games and scored 257 goals whilst providing 123 assists. He won the Premier League twice and the Champions League once during his time on Merseyside, leaving as a club legend.

Chelsea was his first English club, having joined from FC Basel early in his career, and a return would mark a full-circle moment after a seven-year absence. His future remains unresolved, with multiple clubs vying for his signature.

Chelsea to make Mohamed Salah move?

Salah featured in only 19 games during his early stint at Chelsea before progressing abroad. The Blues are reportedly pursuing a reunion with the Egyptian winger, as the Al Horia News report suggests he would consider returning to Stamford Bridge if a viable package were tabled.

However, Salah’s age and salary demands may exceed Chelsea’s financial reach, although they might still explore the possibility. The west London side are keen to bolster their attacking options, and a marquee addition like Salah would enhance the squad, particularly in supporting emerging talents such as Estevão Willian. Yet Chelsea may lack the financial resources for a lucrative long-term contract, a constraint that could push Salah toward other opportunities.

Other interested parties circle

Per reports, Salah has attracted significant interest from Turkish clubs, with Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray all positioned to table lucrative offers. Turkish clubs have demonstrated financial muscle in recent transfer windows, and there is every chance Salah could pursue a new challenge in Turkey. Reports suggest the Egyptian’s salary expectations are deterring Saudi interest.

Per reports, Atletico Madrid have also registered loose interest, whilst Aston Villa appeared in earlier speculation linking the Liverpool icon. Salah’s final destination may hinge on the offers presented to him, with Chelsea remaining a plausible option should they strengthen their financial proposition.