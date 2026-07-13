Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray ready to make lucrative offers to Mohamed Salah

Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray are all prepared to offer Mohamed Salah a lucrative contract in an attempt to lure the former Liverpool star to Turkey.

According to Football Insider, Mohamed Salah is attracting serious interest from Turkey after officially becoming a free agent on 30 June, when his contract with Liverpool expired. Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray are all preparing lucrative contract offers to try and lure the Egyptian international.

The 34-year-old has yet to decide where he will play next season. His immediate focus had been on the FIFA World Cup, but following his country’s elimination from the tournament, attention has shifted to his club future.

Talks over his next move are expected to accelerate in the coming days, though Salah intends to carefully evaluate offers from several interested clubs before committing to the next chapter of his career.

Super Lig trio are ready to break the bank for Salah

Turkey has now emerged as a genuine destination. Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas are all believed to be ready to present attractive financial packages in an effort to lure one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history to the Super Lig.

For any of the three clubs, the prospect of signing a player of Salah’s stature would represent a huge statement both on and off the pitch, strengthening their title ambitions and significantly boosting the global profile of Turkish football. Despite being in the final phase of his career, the 34-year-old will still be a substantial upgrade on the right flank for all three clubs.

Despite that growing interest, a move to the Saudi Pro League is still considered the most likely outcome, though recent reports have suggested the player’s salary demands are putting a deal at risk. Clubs from Saudi Arabia have tracked Salah for several years and remain in a strong financial position to offer a package few teams elsewhere can match.

Even so, there is genuine optimism among Turkish clubs that they could persuade the Egyptian international to choose a new challenge in Europe rather than making the switch to the Middle East.

Salah leaves Liverpool after establishing himself as one of the greatest players in the club’s modern history. During his time at Anfield, he was involved in a total of 442 matches and ended up scoring 257 goals and even bagged 123 assists. He helped them win the Champions League as well as multiple league titles.

With interest arriving from multiple leagues and Saudi Arabia still considered the likely destination, Salah’s decision hinges on whether the Turkish clubs’ financial packages and competitive ambitions can match the appeal of Middle Eastern offers.