Mohamed Salah salary demands putting Saudi move at risk.

Mohamed Salah is assessing the next stage of his career after bringing an extraordinary nine-year spell at Liverpool to an end.

The Egyptian forward left Anfield as a free agent in June, having established himself as one of the greatest players in the club’s modern history.

During his time on Merseyside, Salah helped Liverpool win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups and a FIFA Club World Cup aside other individual honours. His status, commercial appeal and enduring goalscoring reputation have ensured that interest in his signature remains strong despite him now being 34.

A move to Saudi Arabia has long appeared the most likely outcome, with Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah viewed as the leading contenders. However, according to The Sun, negotiations have reportedly encountered a major obstacle because of Salah’s financial expectations.

The former AS Roma winger was believed to be earning around £400,000 per week at Liverpool after signing a new contract in 2025. Saudi club officials are now trying to reduce the overall package required to complete the transfer, even though both interested sides possess considerable spending power.

Talks remain active, but neither Al-Hilal nor Al-Qadsiah are currently prepared to satisfy every demand presented by Salah’s representatives. The Egyptian’s status as a free agent removes the need for a transfer fee, but his wages, bonuses and commercial rights could still make the operation extremely expensive. A move to Al-Hilal could also lead to a reunion with former Liverpool executive Michael Edwards, who has been linked with a senior role at the club. Edwards was instrumental in signing Salah from Roma in 2017 and only recently left his position at FSG for pastures new.

Why even Saudi Arabia’s richest clubs are questioning Salah’s demands

From a financial perspective, signing Salah involves far more than covering his weekly salary. Any agreement would likely include a substantial signing-on payment, image-rights arrangements, performance bonuses and commercial commitments linked to his global profile.

Al-Hilal have strong private backing after Kingdom Holding Company acquired a controlling stake, while Al-Qadsiah are supported by Saudi Aramco. Both can afford an elite contract, but the Saudi market is becoming more selective after years of aggressive spending.

Salah would still offer enormous value through goals, international visibility and sponsorship opportunities. However, clubs must decide whether committing a record-breaking package to a 34-year-old represents sensible long-term planning.

Will Salah lower his demands to secure the move?

A Saudi transfer still appears the most realistic outcome, but Salah may need to compromise. His reputation justifies an exceptional contract, although even the wealthiest clubs now appear unwilling to spend without limits. Unless another major European option emerges, both sides have reason to find middle ground. Salah gets one final lucrative move, while the Saudi Pro League secures its most marketable Arab footballer.