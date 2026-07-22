Chelsea table bid to sign Alex Scott, Bournemouth reject offer

Chelsea’s bid worth £64 million to sign Alex Scott has been quickly turned down by Bournemouth, who do not want to sell the 22-year-old midfielder.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in Alex Scott. All three Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window. However, even though the Englishman has no plans to sign a new contract with Bournemouth, the Cherries are resolved to reject all offers for him this summer.

Alex Scott and his career so far

Alex Scott has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 22-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with six goals and five assists.

The youngster’s exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, earning his first call-up last year. Meanwhile, the English midfielder’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why the interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United?

Chelsea are pursuing a new midfielder this summer, as Enzo Fernandez continues to face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, despite the recent announcement by Real Madrid. While the Spanish giants have publicly asserted they are not chasing the Argentine international, Javier Pastore recently revealed his desire to leave Chelsea. So, the Blues need a long-term replacement for Fernandez, with Scott an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, widespread reports have linked Arsenal with Alex Scott for a long time, and their interest makes sense. While the North London club signed two midfielders last summer, Christian Norgaard faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi lost his status as a first-choice starter for Arsenal towards the end of the 2025/26 season, forcing Mikel Arteta to find an alternative to the Spaniard.

As for Manchester United, Casemiro has departed from Old Trafford as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte will miss most of the upcoming campaign due to a long-term knee injury. So, Manchester United must sign multiple midfielders in the coming weeks, with Scott emerging as a viable reinforcement for the midfield in both the short and long run.

Bournemouth’s stance

Interestingly, Bournemouth recently turned down an approach by Arsenal, and their resolve has not changed despite Chelsea’s bid. The Englishman’s current contract has two years remaining, and the Cherries remain adamant he will not leave this summer despite strong interest from three Premier League rivals.